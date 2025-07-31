Late rally lifts Spokane over Hops, 3-2

A day removed from a come-from-behind win, it was Spokane that did the coming back, scoring two late runs en route to a 3-2 win on Wednesday night, at Avista Stadium.

Trailing by a run, the Indians scored two runs in the seventh inning then watched their bullpen put the Hops down in order, and all by strikeout.

Spokane got the game’s first run in the fourth inning on a Jesus Bugarin RBI double.

Hillsboro responded with two runs of their own as the result of a Modeifi Marte two-RBI double to right field.

The Hops managed just four hits in the game, while the Indians tallied seven, led by Bugarin, Aidan Longwell and Cole Messina who finished with two apiece.

Hillsboro starting pitcher Yordin Chalas allowed just one earned run on three hits, while Spokane starter Konner Eaton pitched six innings, allowing two earned on four hits.

Indian relievers Davison Palermo earned the win and coupled with Fidel Ulloa struck out seven in three shutout innings.

Hops reliever Denny Larrondo allowed two earned runs in three innings, taking the loss.

The two teams will play game three of their six-game series at 6:35 p.m. tonight at Avista Stadium.