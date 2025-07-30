Reser’s ham, tuna salad products recalled over possible listeria contamination

Reser’s Fine Foods — headquartered in Beaverton with a supply plant in Hillsboro — is at the center of two public health notices spanning late July after breadcrumbs supplied to its ready-to-eat salads were found to possibly contain listeria.

On Sunday, July 27, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a “public health alert” for two ham salad products sold under the Fine Foods brand and Molly’s Kitchen. The USDA warned that the breadcrumbs used in these products had been linked to a recent recall.

The products subject to public health alert are: 12-ounce tubs containing “Reser’s Fine Foods Ham Salad” with a sell-by date of Sept. 1, 2025, and 5-pound tubs containing “Molly’s Kitchen Ham Salad” with a sell-by date of Aug. 31, 2025. More information on the recalled items can be found online at fsis.usda.gov.

Dangers of listeria

Consumers are strongly advised not to eat these products and are encouraged to either discard them or return them for a refund. FSIS also emphasized the need to thoroughly sanitize surfaces if these products were refrigerated since listeria can persist and contaminate other foods.

At this time no illnesses have been reported related to the recalled ham products.

A listeria infection can cause short-term symptoms like high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. It can be deadly for the very young or very old. The USDA and Food and Drug Administration advise anyone who has consumed or been exposed to the products and develops these symptoms to seek medical promptly.

Tuna too

Earlier in the week, July 21, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the Albertsons Companies’ voluntary recall of select items containing tuna salad supplied by Reser’s Fine Foods. The recall affected several businesses under the Albertsons Companies banner — Albertsons, Randalls and Tom Thumb — in Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas.

Affected tuna salad products include sandwiches, trays, salads, lettuces and crackers containing sell-by dates of July 16 through July 19, 2025. More details on the out-of-state recalls are available at fda.gov/safety.