OnPoint Community Credit Union to open new branch in Reed’s Crossing Town Center

Adding to the growing list of services in South Hillsboro, residents will soon have a new stop for their financial needs.

OnPoint Community Credit Union announced plans to open the doors to its new Reed’s Crossing branch Friday, Aug. 8, at 7833 S.E. Blanton St.

Founded in 1932 as Portland Teachers Credit Union, OnPoint has since grown into Oregon’s largest credit union. The new branch marks the financial intuition’s third in Hillsboro and its 58th overall.

“Reed’s Crossing is a hub for dining, shopping and recreation, and we want to ensure that our members have convenient access to the financial tools they need — right in their neighborhood,” Rob Stuart, president and chief executive officer of OnPoint Community Credit Union, said in a release. “This new branch reflects our commitment to growing alongside our Hillsboro community and making a positive impact.”

The latest location will give members access to a full suite of financial services, including personal and commercial loans, home and equity lending, financial planning, ATM services and notarization. Through its partnership with GreenPath Financial Wellness, OnPoint also provides free one-on-one financial counseling, debt management assistance and educational resources.

“The Hillsboro community means a great deal to me, and I’m thrilled to bring OnPoint’s services to Reed’s Crossing,” Branch Manager Laurissa Bybee said. “We look forward to building long-lasting relationships with members, nonprofits and small businesses throughout the neighborhood.”

Investing in community

To celebrate the grand opening, OnPoint will host a community event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20, where visitors can meet the branch team and tour the new space.

OnPoint also plans to recognize the expansion with a $5,000 donation to Portland Opportunities Industrialization Center, a nonprofit that supports underserved youth, adults and families across the Portland metro area through education, mentoring, family outreach, job training and enrichment activities.

“We are incredibly grateful to OnPoint for this donation and their partnership,” Charles Manigo, program manager at Portland Opportunities Industrialization Center, said. “These funds will be crucial to ensuring that our programs can empower more people to succeed.”

OnPoint joins a vast roster of businesses and services at Gramor Development’s Reed’s Crossing Town Center — a 104,000-square-foot commercial hub within one of Oregon’s largest master-planned communities.

Years in the making, Reed’s Crossing is expected to bring more than 4,000 homes and as many as 20,000 new residents to South Hillsboro once fully built out.