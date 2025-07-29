Zesti Food Carts to make splash with water balloon dodgeball tournament

Take aim and get ready to get drenched in a summer showdown at Forest Grove’s food cart pod.

Zesti Food Carts hosts its annual Water Balloon Dodgeball Tournament from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 17, at 2131 Yew St., inviting families and neighbors to cool off with a splash of friendly competition.

Teams of five will battle it out in fast-paced matches lasting up to seven minutes each. If you’ve played dodgeball before, you know the rules: If a balloon hits you and breaks, you’re out. Catch one, and a teammate returns to the game.

The tournament is split into two brackets, with family teams playing from 2-4 p.m. and adult teams following from 4-6 p.m. Winning teams move on to the next round until a champion is crowned.

Rough play and headshots are off-limits — just lighthearted, water-filled fun with biodegradable balloons.

Winners take home more than bragging rights. A $50 Zesti gift card goes to the champions, $20 to the runners-up and $10 to the team with the funniest name. All players receive free popsicles, while spectators can enjoy food and drink specials from the pod’s lineup of carts.

Registration costs $20 per team and is open to players age 6 and up. Spectators are welcome at no charge.

To sign up, visit tinyurl.com/4ha7h45p.