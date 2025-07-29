Oregonians gain access to wildfire cameras as fire risk grows

In a move aimed at improving wildlife preparedness and public safety, Portland General Electric has made its wildfire camera network accessible to the public for the first time.

The network — with five cameras in Washington County — was previously available only to emergency responders and fire agencies. It now offers 24/7 real-time visuals of high-risk fire areas across PGE’s service region.

The camera feeds at High Compromise and Hayward near Forest Grove, Pumpkin Ridge and Lodge Road in Banks and Portland Round Top in Timber are now viewable through an online portal — portlandgeneral.wildfirewatch.com — where users can explore strategically placed cameras from as far south as Latgawa Mountain in Jackson County to Bald Hill near Scappoose in the north.

“Opening public access to the real-time feeds for everyone is one of the ways we can help people plan for and make important decisions during potential emergency situations,” said Ben Felton, PGE executive vice president and chief operating officer. “PGE plans and prepares year-round to prevent wildfires, and this camera network is an important tool in our toolkit.”

Launched in 2021, the camera system uses artificial intelligence to detect smoke, monitor fire behavior and issue early alerts. The technology has been credited with significantly reducing wildfire response times.

Brent Olson, division chief for Clackamas Fire District 1, called the system “a game-changer,” citing a 2023 lightning-sparked fire in the Bull Run Watershed that was quickly detected by the cameras.

More than 215 users from 50 public agencies currently use the network to monitor fire conditions. Emergency responders continue to access enhanced features such as incident location data, smoke alerts and camera control capabilities. The public version still provides vital, real-time views that can help individuals assess risks and plan accordingly.

Gar Abbas, acting supervisor of Mt. Hood National Forest, said the technology plays a key role in protecting both people and natural resources.

“Using innovative ways to detect and respond to new fire starts is essential,” Abbas said. “Tools like the wildfire monitoring cameras can be key in helping us protect people and the places they care about.”

With nearly 40 cameras now in place, PGE says the network will continue to expand as part of the utility’s broader strategy to reduce wildfire risk amid hotter, drier summers in Oregon.

To access the camera network, visit portlandgeneral.wildfirewatch.com where you can view live feeds, search by location and monitor fire-prone areas near your home, community or travel routes.