Beaverton Night Market returns in August with food, music, celebration

Beaverton’s streets will come alive with the sights, sounds and smells of cultures from around the world as the Beaverton Night Market returns early next month.

The popular event, hosted by the city’s Diversity Advisory Board, will run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9, at The Round at 12600 S.W. Crescent St. Admission is free.

Visitors can expect more than 60 vendors offering globally inspired street food, handmade crafts and art, along with live music and dance performances. This year’s market will include performances by local groups representing African, Latino and Hawaiian cultures, among others, creating a vibrant atmosphere that reflects the city’s diverse community.

Now in its 11th year, the Beaverton Night Market has become a summer staple, drawing crowds of thousands of attendees. Organizers encourage visitors to use public transportation, walk or bike to the event due to limited parking.

More information about vendors and events can be found at beavertonoregon.gov.