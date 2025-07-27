Published 11:02 am Sunday, July 27, 2025

May 15, 1933 – May 23, 2025 – Philip L Churchley died at home on Friday, May 23, 2025 at the age of 92. He was born in Astoria, Oregon, in May of 1933 to Harvey and Lucile Pitkin.

He was preceded in death by his wife Patricia. He is survived by his three children, Melinda, Steve (Julie), Alice (John); ten grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

For a full obituary, please see https://www.legacy.com/us/obituaries/peninsuladailynews/name/philip-churchley-obituary?pid=209375038

Services are to be held on September 6, 2025, at St Andrew’s Episcopal Church at 1:00 p.m. Donations may be made to Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County and End of Life Washington.