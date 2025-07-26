Hot Hops? Hillsboro wins third in a row over Tri-City

Hillsboro had the bats rolling on Friday night, and the result was an 8-5 win over Tri-City at Hillsboro Ballpark.

The win was the third straight for the Hops, and was driven by a team total 12 hits.

Hillsboro’s offense was led by Druw Jones, Junior Franco and Anderdson Rojas who tallied two hits apiece.

Jones also notched two RBI and was joined by Ben McLaughlin who had two RBI as well.

Franco stayed hot, hitting .429 in his last 15 days and is 8-for-16 over his last four games.

The Hops scored three runs in the first inning and two more in the second, then added single runs in the fourth, fifth and eighth innings.

Hillsboro starting pitcher Daniel Eagen remained one of the team’s few bright spots on the mound this season, allowing two earned runs on four hits while striking out seven in seven innings of work.

Eagen has a 2.79 ERA on the year.

Dust Devil starter Keythel Key was less impressive, lasting just three innings after giving up five earned runs on six hits, getting the loss.

Offensively, Tri-City tallied seven total hits, led by Arol Vera and Juan Flores who tallied two hits apiece, with Flores homering in the eighth.

David Calabrese also homered for the Devils.

The Hops will go for a fourth consecutive win when they face Tri-City at 6:35 p.m. tonight at Hillsboro Ballpark.