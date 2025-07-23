Published 11:08 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Richard Carl Simantel

May 25, 1937 – July 14, 2025

Richard Carl Simantel, 88, passed away on July 14th, 2025, in Wilsonville, OR. He was born at home to Rudolf and Marie on May 25, 1937, in Cornelius, OR. Richard graduated from West Linn HS (Class of ’55) followed by 4 years in the Navy.

He married Marilyn Gross in 1962. They started, owned and operated 2 businesses: West Linn Garden Center and RC Simantel Contractors, Builder. He was a manager at ATEC Sports for many years.

Dick is survived by his wife of 63 years, Marilyn; his son Paul (Jeanette) Simantel; grandson Jared (Ashley) Painter; great grandson Eli Painter; brother Gary (Eline) Simantel; and many nephews, nieces, cousins, in-laws and friends.

A funeral service will be held on August 7, 2025, at 11am, at the Willamette National Cemetery, 11800 SE Mt. Scott Blvd Happy Valley OR 97086. In lieu of flowers, Toys For Tots Foundation.