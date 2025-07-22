Teen sentenced to life in prison for killing classmate, injuring another at Hillsboro house party Published 9:17 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

A teenager who opened fire on two classmates — killing one and injuring the other — during a 2023 Hillsboro house party has been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 32.5 years.

Derek Owen Cuellar-Torres pleaded guilty Monday, July 7, to second-degree murder with a firearm and first-degree attempted murder with a firearm, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office announced.

The shooting took place Oct. 21, 2023, when Cuellar-Torres was just weeks away from turning 18. That night, 17-year-old Jesus Copado-Oropeza and a 16-year-old friend attended a birthday party in Hillsboro. The birthday girl’s brother felt disrespected by the guests and contacted his friends, including Cuellar-Torres. All of the teens knew each other from attending Hillsboro High School, authorities noted.

The group drove to the house, where Cuellar-Torres and another armed teen waited. As the two victims were lured outside, Cuellar-Torres and the second teen opened fire. Copado-Oropeza was killed; the 16-year-old suffered non-fatal injuries.

Hillsboro police launched an investigation and identified the suspects the same day, with both teens admitting their involvement. Investigators later uncovered text messages in which Cuellar-Torres expressed a desire to kill someone before turning 18 and brushed off warnings that he could face adult charges.

Cuellar-Torres was initially charged in juvenile court under Oregon’s reformed youth sentencing law, Senate Bill 1008, before his case was transferred to adult court following a waiver hearing. Passed by the Oregon Legislature in 2019, the juvenile justice reform ended the automatic prosecution of 15- to 17-year-olds in adult court for Measure 11 crimes, prohibited life without parole for minors and introduced new early release provisions.

Under the law, Cuellar-Torres will be eligible for a “second look” hearing after serving half his sentence and for parole consideration after 15 years — conditions the sentencing judge has no authority to modify.

Cuellar-Torres will be transferred to the Oregon Department of Corrections to begin serving his sentence at the Oregon Youth Authority.