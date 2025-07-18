Man arrested for attempted carjacking in Aloha Published 1:25 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

A Portland man is in custody after allegedly attempting to carjack a woman at knifepoint in Aloha, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded around 5 p.m. Thursday, July 17, to a report of an assault with a weapon near 20295 S.W. Tualatin Valley Highway. A caller told dispatchers that a man armed with a knife had attacked a woman at her vehicle before fleeing on foot.

Finding the victim physically uninjured, deputies — assisted by a Beaverton Police Department K9 — set up containment in the area to track the suspect before a community member spotted him hiding.

Jose Campos, 33, was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail. He faces two counts of first-degree robbery, along with charges of unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has video footage and has not yet spoken with investigators is asked to call 503-846-2500 and reference case number 50-25-9906.