Theatre in the Grove journeys to the Land of Oz for summer musical Published 5:00 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Forest Grove is off to see the wizard — the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, that is.

Theatre in the Grove takes a trip down the yellow brick road next month with its summer youth production of “The Wizard of Oz,” opening 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 1, at the historic theater on Pacific Avenue.

The cast and crew — made up of about 40 students from the theater’s CAST summer camp — have spent the season preparing for a reimagined take on the 1939 musical fantasy movie. Directed by the camp’s teaching staff, the production brings to life the familiar story of Dorothy Gale, a Kansas girl swept away by a tornado into a strange new world of witches, flying monkeys and talking trees.

Dorothy’s journey through the Land of Oz introduces her to a scarecrow in search of a brain, a tinman longing for a heart and a lion hoping to find courage — all while she seeks out a mysterious wizard who might help her get back home.

Along the way, the cast performs well-known songs like “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” and “We’re Off to See the Wizard,” tying together themes of friendship and bravery with colorful costumes and choreography.

“For fans of ‘Wicked,’ this is a chance to witness where the story of Oz began,” Theatre in the Grove said in a release.

Performances run across two weekends, with evening shows at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1, 2, 8 and 9. Matinees are scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Aug. 2, 3, 9 and 10.

Tickets are available at theatreinthegrove.org or by calling 503-342-8084.