Legendary Makers Market returns to Beaverton for third year, expanding food and culture offerings Published 3:36 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

Beaverton’s Legendary Makers Market is returning for its third year, promising its biggest and most diverse celebration yet of Asian American culture and cuisine.

The free, family-friendly festival will take place from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. July 12 and 13 at The Round and inside the Patricia Reser Center for the Performing Arts. The event plans to draw visitors to downtown Beaverton for two days of live performances, panels and food.

Organizers say the event, which drew an estimated 35,000 people last year, will feature more than 150 vendors and community partners, including what they describe as Oregon’s largest showcase of Asian food offerings to date.

“Legendary Makers Market is more than an event — it’s a statement about belonging, creativity and the future of our communities,” said Tom Sollitt, creator of Asian American Town, an organizer of the market. “We’re proud to continue building a space where families, entrepreneurs, artists, and community members can all connect — whether that’s through food, storytelling, wellness or simply creating space to be seen.”

Zones, panels and performances

The event will include three curated food areas: an over-21 outdoor bar hosted by SakéOne with DJ sets; a family-friendly zone with seating and children’s activities; and a craft food zone featuring specialty vendors such as Mama Lam’s chili sauces and Pan’s Mushroom Jerky.

Beyond food, the market will host five panel discussions on topics including Asian American beauty standards, content creation, health and community power. Panel admission is free but requires a ticket in advance of the event, available online at legendarymakersmarket.com.

Cultural performances, live DJs and family activities will take place on the outdoor amphitheater stage and throughout The Round, with organizers encouraging visitors to bring children and pets.

Community-driven mission

The Legendary Makers Market is presented in partnership with the city of Beaverton and Asian American Town. Organizers say the event is designed to support Asian American small businesses while offering a welcoming space for all community members to learn and celebrate.

“We are proud to welcome Legendary Makers Market back to Beaverton,” said Mayor Lacey Beaty. “This event reflects our city’s commitment to inclusion and the incredible richness of our diverse communities.”

For a full schedule of workshops, performances and vendor lists, visit: legendarymakersmarket.com.