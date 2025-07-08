Published 3:06 pm Tuesday, July 8, 2025

December 24, 1941 – June 28, 2025 – Lynette Lydia Sahnow passed away peacefully on June 28, 2025 from Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born in Forest Grove, Oregon on December 24, 1941 to Herb and Ruth Sahnow. She was baptized at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Forest Grove where she was raised on a farm.

Lynette earned a B.A. in French and English in 1965 and an M.A. in French 1976 both from Pacific University. She was a French Teacher at Hillsboro High School for over 20 years until her retirement. She actively supported environmental causes, women’s rights, animal protection and the arts. Lynette was a co-president of the Tigard branch of American Association of University Women (AAUW)

She was a gentle soul who was dearly loved by her husband Jeff, family, friends and students. She loved to snow ski and travel. She and Jeff took a dozen Road Scholar trips and multiple cruises.

Lynette is survived by her husband of 19 years, Jeffrey Jones; her brother Charles Sahnow & wife Wendy; her sister Joanne Parker & husband Ralph; and a bus load of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews & cousins.

A private service will be held.