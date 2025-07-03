What’s closed this Fourth of July in Washington County? We have the answers. Published 2:42 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

Amid the Fourth of July fun this weekend, many places will be closed Friday and throughout the weekend, including government offices, banks, post offices and the DMV. Many retail stores and restaurants will be open, but some may be closed or have limited hours.

Here is a list of Washington County closures and schedule changes coming this weekend due to the Independence Day holiday.

Beaverton

Beaverton city offices and courts: Closed July 4 through the weekend.

Washington County offices and courts: Closed July 4 through the weekend.

Beaverton libraries: Closed and will resume normal operations July 5.

U.S. Postal Service offices: Closed. There will be no regular mail service July 4.

TriMet buses: TriMet bus lines will run on Sunday schedules. Bus lines that normally don’t run on Sundays will not be in service.

WES commuter rail: Will not be in service.

MAX Light Rail: Will run on the Sunday schedule.

DMV: Closed.

Banks

Banks city offices and courts: Closed July 4 through the weekend.

Banks library: Closed and will resume normal operating July 5.

U.S. Postal Service offices: Closed. There will be no regular mail service July 4.

Cornelius

Cornelius city offices: Closed July 4.

Cornelius library: Closed and will resume normal operating July 5.

U.S. Postal Service offices: Closed. There will be no regular mail service July 4.

TriMet buses: TriMet bus lines will run on Sunday schedules. Bus lines that normally don’t run on Sundays will not be in service.

Forest Grove

Forest Grove city offices and courts: Closed July 4 through the weekend.

Forest Grove library: Closed and will resume normal operating July 5.

U.S. Postal Service offices: Closed. There will be no regular mail service July 4.

TriMet buses: TriMet bus lines will run on Sunday schedules. Bus lines that normally don’t run on Sundays will not be in service.

Gaston

Gaston city offices and courts: Closed July 4 through the weekend.

U.S. Postal Service offices: Closed. There will be no regular mail service July 4.

TriMet buses: TriMet bus lines will run on Sunday schedules. Bus lines that normally don’t run on Sundays will not be in service.

Hillsboro

Hillsboro city offices and courts: Closed July 4 through the weekend.

Washington County offices and courts: Closed July 4 through the weekend.

Hillsboro libraries: Closed and will resume normal operating July 5.

U.S. Postal Service offices: Closed. There will be no regular mail service July 4.

TriMet buses: TriMet bus lines will run on Sunday schedules. Bus lines that normally don’t run on Sundays will not be in service.

MAX Light Rail: Will run on the Sunday schedule.

DMV: Closed.

North Plains

Washington County offices and courts: Closed July 4 through the weekend.

North Plains library: Closed and will resume normal operating July 5.

U.S. Postal Service offices: Closed. There will be no regular mail service July 4.

Sherwood

Sherwood city offices and courts: Closed July 4 through the weekend.

Sherwood library: Closed and will resume normal operating July 5.

U.S. Postal Service offices: Closed. There will be no regular mail service July 4.

TriMet buses: TriMet bus lines will run on Sunday schedules. Bus lines that normally don’t run on Sundays will not be in service.

DMV: Closed.

Tigard

Tigard city offices and courts: Closed July 4 through the weekend.

Tigard library: Closed and will resume normal operating July 5.

U.S. Postal Service offices: Closed. There will be no regular mail service July 4.

TriMet buses: TriMet bus lines will run on Sunday schedules. Bus lines that normally don’t run on Sundays will not be in service.

WES commuter rail: Will not be in service.

Tualatin

Tualatin city offices and courts: Closed July 4 through the weekend.

Tualatin library: Closed and will resume normal operating July 5.

U.S. Postal Service offices: Closed. There will be no regular mail service July 4.

TriMet buses: TriMet bus lines will run on Sunday schedules. Bus lines that normally don’t run on Sundays will not be in service.

WES commuter rail: Will not be in service.