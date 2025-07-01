Firefighters contain 3-alarm brush fire in unincorporated Washington County Published 9:42 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and Hillsboro Fire & Rescue crews quelled a three-alarm brush fire Monday, June 30, south of Hillsboro. (Submitted by Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue) 2/3 Swipe or click to see more Fire crews mopped up hot spots after surrounding the perimeter of a brush fire Monday, June 30. (Submitted by Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue) 3/3 Swipe or click to see more A multi-acre fire in unincorporated Washington County responded a multiagency response Monday, June 30. (Submitted by Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue)

With rising temperatures and dry summer conditions settling in, fire safety is once again top of mind in Washington County.

Crews from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and Hillsboro Fire & Rescue responded to a brush fire around 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 30, near 4200 S.W. Minter Bridge Road, south of Hillsboro, in unincorporated Washington County. When firefighters arrived, they found flames sweeping through dry grass and brush, initially estimated to cover 3 to 4 acres.

Due to the fire’s rapid spread, the incident was quickly upgraded to a second-alarm response to bring in additional resources. As the flames moved into a nearby orchard, officials escalated the response to a third alarm to strengthen containment efforts.

Crews were able to fully surround the fire and continued working to bring it under control before transitioning into mop-up operations. Minter Bridge Road was temporarily closed to ensure safety for both the public and responders.

No injuries were reported, and no structures were threatened, according to fire officials. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire agencies across the region have stayed on high alert this summer, responding to multiple incidents in recent weeks — including simultaneous fires at the back of a two-story home and a barn last month.

As of July 1, Washington County remains under a burn ban, prohibiting backyard or open burning, agricultural burning and any land clearing, slash, stump, debris or waste burning. The ban will remain in place until weather conditions improve, namely through cooler temperatures or measurable rainfall.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and American Medical Response joined fire crews at the scene.