Take Care of Cornelius returns for citywide cleanup
Published 11:30 am Friday, June 27, 2025
The streets of Cornelius are looking a little cleaner thanks to a revived community effort to spruce up the city.
After a four-year pause brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Take Care of Cornelius returned Saturday, June 14, with more than 60 volunteers spending the day picking up litter along Tualatin Valley Highway, tidying up neighborhoods and walking the Council Creek Trail.
“When Take Care of Cornelius first began, it was about beautifying our parks and cleaning up litter,” Community Engagement and Communications Manager Itzel Sayago said in a release. “Now, it has grown into something even more meaningful. We wanted to bring direct services to our residents and create deeper connections with our community.”
Most Popular
During the cleanup efforts, residents had access to free e-waste recycling and paper shredding at Cornelius City Hall — thanks to a partnership with Oregon E-Cycles and Free Geek.
Forest Grove-based nonprofit West Tuality Habitat for Humanity also stepped up to help, lending tools and labor to assist residents with outdoor projects. Volunteers rebuilt fences for three households and cleared yards for neighbors unable to do the work themselves.
Plans for next year include expanding the event to offer graffiti removal and bulky waste disposal, organizers say.
“The vision is to grow this event every year — with more services, more community partners and more opportunities for residents to come together in support of their city,” Sayago said.