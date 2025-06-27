Take Care of Cornelius returns for citywide cleanup Published 11:30 am Friday, June 27, 2025

Over 60 volunteers came together to help clean up the city during the Take Care of Cornelius event Saturday, June 14. (Submitted by the city of Cornelius) Thanks to a partnership with Oregon E-Cycles and Free Geek, residents could drive up to Cornelius City Hall and dispose of unwanted items. (Submitted by the city of Cornelius) West Tuality Habitat for Humanity volunteers providied hands-on support in Cornelius neighborhoods during the Take Care of Cornelius event. (Submitted by the city of Cornelius) On Saturday, June 14, more than 60 volunteers picked up litter scattered across Tualatin Valley Highway. (Submitted by the city of Cornelius)

The streets of Cornelius are looking a little cleaner thanks to a revived community effort to spruce up the city.

After a four-year pause brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Take Care of Cornelius returned Saturday, June 14, with more than 60 volunteers spending the day picking up litter along Tualatin Valley Highway, tidying up neighborhoods and walking the Council Creek Trail.

“When Take Care of Cornelius first began, it was about beautifying our parks and cleaning up litter,” Community Engagement and Communications Manager Itzel Sayago said in a release. “Now, it has grown into something even more meaningful. We wanted to bring direct services to our residents and create deeper connections with our community.”

During the cleanup efforts, residents had access to free e-waste recycling and paper shredding at Cornelius City Hall — thanks to a partnership with Oregon E-Cycles and Free Geek.

Forest Grove-based nonprofit West Tuality Habitat for Humanity also stepped up to help, lending tools and labor to assist residents with outdoor projects. Volunteers rebuilt fences for three households and cleared yards for neighbors unable to do the work themselves.

Plans for next year include expanding the event to offer graffiti removal and bulky waste disposal, organizers say.

“The vision is to grow this event every year — with more services, more community partners and more opportunities for residents to come together in support of their city,” Sayago said.