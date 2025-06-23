Pacific Conference Baseball & Softball: Local standouts highlight list of all-leaguers Published 12:00 pm Monday, June 23, 2025

Forest Grove High School sophomore pitcher Kherington Wright hurls a pitch during a Vikings game this past season. Wright shared the league's Pitcher of the Year honor with Glencoe freshman Lexie Brester. Sherwood's Connor Parry during a game against McDaniel this past season. Parry was the Co-Pitcher of the Year in the Pacific Conference in 2025.

Another year of high school baseball and softball is in the books and that means it’s time to celebrate the best of the best.

The Pacific Conference recently announced their all-league lists and not surprisingly on the softball side, league champion Sherwood led the way.

The Bowmen who finished 29-3 overall and defeated Cleveland, Tigard, West Linn, Jesuit and North Medford on their way to the school’s first ever softball state championship, put five people on the all-league first team and had 11 overall honorees.

Sherwood’s first team selections included freshman Presley Sarono-Ramos, senior catcher McKenna Parmalee, junior infielder Daisha Cornwell, and junior outfielders Jordyn Henderson and Maisy Schindler.

Additionally, Bowmen senior pitcher Destiny Cornwell earned second team honors, and while the following were honorable mention: junior Hollie Maughan, sophomore Kaya Stevenson, senior Camryn Knight, freshman Berklee Henning and junior Lila Silva.

McMinnville boasted the next highest number of all-league honorees with nine, but Forest Grove and Glencoe were just one behind with eight.

The Vikings – who tied with the Crimson Tide for second place in the league and were 19-9 overall and advanced to the second round of the state playoffs – were highlighted by sophomore pitcher Kherington Wright who shared Pitcher of the Year honors with Glencoe’s Lexie Brester.

Wright was joined on the first team by teammates, junior first baseman Cali Davis and sophomore catcher Kenley Wright.

Vikings senior Kailea Takahashi was a second team honoree, while senior Brenna Colfelt, sophomore Gracee Evans, senior Paola Reyes Figueroa, and senior Daniela Rodriguez were honorable mention.

Glencoe – who was 19-8 overall and advanced to the state playoffs where they fell to Tualatin in the opening round – put five players on the first team.

Joining Brester was junior shortstop Makena Petrick, senior Irene Van Dyke, junior Ali Glaze and junior outfielder Tuesday Mevis.

Additionally, sophomore catcher Kendyl Mishler was a second team honoree and was joined by sophomore outfielder Rylee Marion, while sophomore Kalli Farrimond earned honorable mention.

Liberty freshman Rylee Mathews earned second team honors, while her Falcon teammates Carley Cunningham, Sadie Caldwell, Natalie Rabe and Braelyn Harrison were honorable mention.

Century senior pitcher Alyssa Loza was a second team selection, while Jessica Henry and Avery Gonzalez were honorable mention for the Jaguars.

McMinnville’s Kaylee Dinger was the league’s Player of the Year, while Forest Grove head coach Jeremy Ingram earned Coach of the Year.

On the baseball side, McMinnville led the pack with 13 decorated players, with Sherwood (11) and Century (10) both notching double figures.

The Grizzly junior Cam Hyder was the league’s Player of the Year, while Sherwood senior Connor Parry and McMinnville senior Brayden Mix shared Pitcher of the Year honors, and Sherwood head coach Eddie Kunz earned Coach of the Year.

The Bowmen – who tied with McMinnville atop the league standings and advanced to the state quarterfinals – put six players on the first team, including infielders Landon Brown and Sam Hunt; Parry as a designated hitter; Gavyn Murphy in the outfield; and pitcher Alex Lopez who joined Parry on the mound.

Sherwood second-teamers included catcher Carson Miller, outfielder Henry Maskew, and relief pitcher Luis Monroy, while Brown (pitcher) and Kolby Stevenson (utility) earned honorable mention.

Forest Grove who finished 17-11 overall, put three players on the first team, including senior infielder Lucas Cristopherson, sophomore Kevin Carrieri who earned the honor both at first base and as a pitcher.

The Vikings also had junior infielder David Trejo and senior pitcher Anthony Leo earn second team honors, while junior outfielder Travis Hale and senior pitcher Lucas Van Dyke were honorable mention.

Glencoe junior August Ware was the Tide’s lone first-teamer, while Camden Roofener, and Lucas Culbertson earned second team honors, and Corbin McCabe, August Ware (first base), Caden Kingsbury, Connor Anderson and Nathan Huntley were honorable mention.

Century tied with Forest Grove for third place in the conference and placed two on the first team, junior infielder Damian Elizarraras and junior relief pitcher Landon Springer.

Additionally, the Jaguars’ Jordan Farness, Lucas Gardner and Kale Naone (outfield) earned second team honors, while Camden Gager, Diego Lopez (two positions), Naone (pitcher), and Jace Willett were honorable mention.

Liberty had four players earn honorable mention, including Nate Scharringhausen, Luke Newport, Nathan Greywall and Ben James.