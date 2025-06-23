Investigation underway into crash that killed 6-year-old in Forest Grove Published 10:13 am Monday, June 23, 2025

Details remain limited as an investigation continues into a crash last week that killed a 6-year-old pedestrian in a parking lot near the Forest Grove Dollar Tree.

Forest Grove police responded to reports of an injury crash around 4:10 p.m. Friday, June 20, near the intersection of Pacific Avenue and Laurel Street. Officers arrived to find the child, who was struck by a vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, whose identity has not been released, remained at the site and cooperated with investigators. No charges have been filed as of Monday, June 23, but authorities say it’s too early to determine whether charges will emerge. No additional information is being released at this time.

The crash is being investigated by the Forest Grove Police Department, with assistance from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team.

“These are lengthy investigations that involve multiple entities from various agencies with a lot of data and information,” Sgt. Andrew Colasurdo with the Forest Grove Police Department said.

“You have probably 20-plus officers and detectives that responded to the scene,” he said. “So you’re going to have a lot of information that’s going to need to be gone through from each of those officers. And then they do an entire crash scene reconstruction … so all that information will have to be compiled.”

Colasurdo said the investigation could take days, weeks or potentially longer depending on the findings.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact nonemergency dispatch at 503-629-0111.

Forest Grove police were assisted at the scene by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, American Medical Response and Forest Grove Fire & Rescue.