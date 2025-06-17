‘Not business as usual’: Washington County commissioners consider rescinding longstanding DEI resolution Published 5:14 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025

The Washington County Board of Commissioners is proposing to abolish its guiding document regarding diversity, equity and inclusion.

Given the recent federal push away from DEI practices, the county says it is trying to align with executive orders from Washington, D.C. in an effort to protect current and future funding for local projects and programs. Commissioners tabled a resolution Tuesday, June 17, that would void the previous resolution, while simultaneously reaffirming its commitment to civil rights.

Equity Resolution 20-30, which passed in February 2020, acknowledges historical injustices toward minority groups and pledges countywide reform through internal diversity, equity and inclusion training and audits.

A staff report states the county has already received documents which dictate federal grant funding cannot be used to “promote DEI mandates, policies, programs or activities that violate any applicable anti-discrimination law.”

“The elimination of these federal dollars would effectively eliminate many critical services that the county currently provides to residents and would cause significant hardships to some of the most vulnerable people in our community,” the resolution reads in part.

As much as $130 million in federal funding is expected to come to the county next year, including $54 million for housing choice vouchers and millions more in community development and child health grants that are considered at immediate risk, according to the county.

While the proposed resolution attempts to bring the county under federal compliance, it goes on to express a continuing support for civil rights and “access to county services of all Washington County residents regardless of their race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy, sexual orientation, or gender identity), national origin, age (40 or older), disability and genetic information (including family medical history), and Veteran status consistent with federal, state and local law.”

‘Do not preemptively comply’

During the meeting, commissioner comments were sparse, however Harrington removed her sponsorship from this new resolution. But members of the public in attendance were quick to voice their concerns of rescinding the county’s longstanding support of DEI and related initiatives.

“(I) urge the board not to comply, in advance, with orders from fascists,” Doug Reneau said.

Others shared similar opinions that President Donald Trump’s policies are fascist and warn that anti-DEI federal policies could be used against those with disabilities, immigrants or members of the LGBT community.

“Please do not act like this is business as usual,” Joanne Wilson said. “Please do not preemptively comply… Fascism is here and I need each of you, my elected officials, to show that you understand that.”

The resolution brings the county to a crossroads between either making changes in order to satisfy federal requirements or lose critical funding and infrastructure necessary to provide services to county residents.

The next board of commissioners meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 24.