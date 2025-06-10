Top prospect Slade Caldwell will make his Hops debut tonight versus Eugene Published 3:15 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

If you’re a fan of the Hops, things just got a little more interesting.

The Arizona Diamondbacks announced today, June 10, that 2024 first round pick Slade Caldwell has been promoted to High-A Hillsboro.

The 18-year-old is the Diamondbacks’ No. 2-prospect according to MLB.com, and will join former first round picks Ryan Waldschmidt and Druw Jones in the Hops’ outfield.

Caldwell, the 29th overall pick in last year’s MLB draft, was hitting .294 with three home runs and 13 stolen bases with Low-A Visalia, and was leading the California League with a .460 on-base percentage.

Caldwell was both the 2023 and 2024 Gatorade High School player of the year for the state of Arkansas, and will be the youngest position player in the Northwest League when he makes his Hillsboro debut on Tuesday night at Hillsboro Ballpark.

The leftfielder will be batting second in the order and wearing #5 as the Hops kickoff a six-game series with Eugene.

The Diamondbacks also promoted righthanded pitcher Victor Morales from Visalia on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old had a 4.05 ERA with 33 strikeouts and just eight walks in 19 appearances this season.

Additionally, outfielder Junior Franco was activated from the 7-day injured list.

Tonight’s Hops game with Eugene is set for 6:35 p.m. at Hillsboro Ballpark.