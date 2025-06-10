First Bank of Tigard, Cornelius’ Apatzingan Market tapped for Oregon Main Street grants Published 4:19 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Oregon Heritage, within the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, awarded a total of $10.67 million to Oregon Main Street Network groups across the state, include two in Washington County.

Awarded the largest of the grants, over $411,000, is the Tigard Downtown Alliance to rehabilitate the First Bank of Tigard building into two restaurant spaces. The group is matching $187,000 of the funding.

The building was constructed in 1919 at 12390 S.W. Main St., and Charles F. Tigard served as the bank’s first president.

Additionally, the city of Cornelius is slated to receive $213,000 to rehabilitate the façade of the Apatzingan Market & Deli at 1206 E. Baseline St. The city is adding $91,500 to the project.

“This building is locally owned and has long served the community as a local grocery/market store,” a staff report to the city’s Urban Renewal Agency Board stated in March. “… The façade of the Apatzingan Market building is in need of rehabilitation. Additionally, business at the market is down significantly in recent months due to fear in the community, making the prospect of renovating the building even more challenging for the property owner.”

The neighboring Centro Cultural Mercado building was awarded a similar grant in 2023 for its storefront revitalization.

Oregon Heritage received 76 applications and approved 35 of them this grant cycle. The grant program was created in 2015 and is permanently funded through the state.

“Vibrant downtowns don’t just happen,” Oregon Main Street Coordinator Sheri Stuart said in a release. “They take the collective efforts coordinated by local main street organizations to achieve a community’s vision based on short- and long-term goals. The (Oregon Main Street Revitalization Grant) is an important tool to help strengthen local economies by activating underused spaces while preserving and leveraging a community’s heritage.”