PHOTOS: Liberty High School graduates Class of 2025
Published 5:01 pm Monday, June 9, 2025
Scenes from the Liberty High School Class of 2025 graduation ceremony. (Kaelyn Cassidy/Hillsboro News-Times)
Liberty High School Class of 2025 graduates toss their caps at the end of their graduation ceremony. (Kaelyn Cassidy/Hillsboro News-Times)
Liberty High School Class of 2025 Valedictorian Vianca Faircloth prepares to deliver a speech at graduation. (Kaelyn Cassidy/Hillsboro News-Times)
Liberty High School Class of 2025 graduates exit Hillsboro Stadium after graduation. (Kaelyn Cassidy/Hillsboro News-Times)
Scenes from the Liberty High School Class of 2025 graduation ceremony. (Kaelyn Cassidy/Hillsboro News-Times)
Scenes from the Liberty High School Class of 2025 graduation ceremony. (Kaelyn Cassidy/Hillsboro News-Times)
Scenes from the Liberty High School Class of 2025 graduation ceremony. (Kaelyn Cassidy/Hillsboro News-Times)
Liberty High School Class of 2025 graduates exit Hillsboro Stadium after graduation. (Kaelyn Cassidy/Hillsboro News-Times)
A Liberty High School Class of 2025 graduate walks off the stage after receiving a diploma. (Kaelyn Cassidy/Hillsboro News-Times)
A Liberty High School Class of 2025 graduate shakes hands with Dean of Students Stacey Hutchinson as he exits the stage with his diploma. (Kaelyn Cassidy/Hillsboro News-Times)
Liberty High School Class of 2025 graduates exit Hillsboro Stadium after graduation. (Kaelyn Cassidy/Hillsboro News-Times)
Scenes from the Liberty High School Class of 2025 graduation ceremony. (Kaelyn Cassidy/Hillsboro News-Times)
Liberty High School Class of 2025 Valedictorian Ruixi Stone. (Kaelyn Cassidy/Hillsboro News-Times)
Liberty High School Class of 2025 graduates exit Hillsboro Stadium after graduation. (Kaelyn Cassidy/Hillsboro News-Times)
Scenes from the Liberty High School Class of 2025 graduation ceremony. (Kaelyn Cassidy/Hillsboro News-Times)
Congratulations to the Liberty High School Class of 2025!
Graduates concluded their high school experiences in a graduation ceremony Saturday, June 7, at the Hillsboro Stadium. While the sun beat down on their Columbia blue caps, the Class of 2025 was all smiles as they walked across the stage to receive their diplomas.
School and district staff shared their words of wisdom, and valedictorians Vianca Faircloth and Ruixi Stone delivered hopeful speeches about the graduates’ future endeavors.
After many hugs, tears and cheers, the ceremony ended with the turn of a tassel, and the graduates bounded out of the stadium to celebrate.