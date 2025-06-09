PHOTOS: Liberty High School graduates Class of 2025

Published 5:01 pm Monday, June 9, 2025

By Kaelyn Cassidy

1/15
Scenes from the Liberty High School Class of 2025 graduation ceremony. (Kaelyn Cassidy/Hillsboro News-Times)

Congratulations to the Liberty High School Class of 2025!

Graduates concluded their high school experiences in a graduation ceremony Saturday, June 7, at the Hillsboro Stadium. While the sun beat down on their Columbia blue caps, the Class of 2025 was all smiles as they walked across the stage to receive their diplomas.

School and district staff shared their words of wisdom, and valedictorians Vianca Faircloth and Ruixi Stone delivered hopeful speeches about the graduates’ future endeavors.

After many hugs, tears and cheers, the ceremony ended with the turn of a tassel, and the graduates bounded out of the stadium to celebrate.

