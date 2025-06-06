PHOTOS: Glencoe High celebrates Class of 2025 at graduation
Published 4:24 pm Friday, June 6, 2025
Graduates toss their caps into the air at the conclusion of the Glencoe High School Graduation ceremony at Hillsboro Stadium on June 5, 2025. (John Lariviere/Hillsboro News Times)
Graduates exit between a tunnel of faculty members at the conclusion of the Glencoe High School Graduation ceremony at Hillsboro Stadium on June 5, 2025. (John Lariviere/Hillsboro News Times)
A graduate takes a moment to relax prior to the Glencoe High School Graduation ceremony at Hillsboro Stadium on June 5, 2025. (John Lariviere/Hillsboro News Times)
A graduate sends a message to her family on her graduation cap during the Glencoe High School Graduation ceremony at Hillsboro Stadium on June 5, 2025. (John Lariviere/Hillsboro News Times)
A graduate looks out onto the audience during the Glencoe High School Graduation ceremony at Hillsboro Stadium on June 5, 2025. (John Lariviere/Hillsboro News Times)
A graduate looks out onto the audience during the Glencoe High School Graduation ceremony at Hillsboro Stadium on June 5, 2025. (John Lariviere/Hillsboro News Times)
A graduate waves out to the audience during the Glencoe High School Graduation ceremony at Hillsboro Stadium on June 5, 2025. (John Lariviere/Hillsboro News Times)
Future graduates of Glencoe High School are honored during the Glencoe High School Graduation ceremony at Hillsboro Stadium on June 5, 2025. (John Lariviere/Hillsboro News Times)
A graduate display a decorative mortar board during the Glencoe High School Graduation ceremony at Hillsboro Stadium on June 5, 2025. (John Lariviere/Hillsboro News Times)
Student Speaker Mia Mellom presents her speech during the Glencoe High School Graduation ceremony at Hillsboro Stadium on June 5, 2025. (John Lariviere/Hillsboro News Times)
Senior members of the Glencoe Chamber Vocal Ensemble perform during the Glencoe High School Graduation ceremony at Hillsboro Stadium on June 5, 2025. (John Lariviere/Hillsboro News Times)
Student Speaker Rona Isakharov presents her speech during the Glencoe High School Graduation ceremony at Hillsboro Stadium on June 5, 2025. (John Lariviere/Hillsboro News Times)
Student Speaker Martin Cervantes presents his speech during the Glencoe High School Graduation ceremony at Hillsboro Stadium on June 5, 2025. (John Lariviere/Hillsboro News Times)
Valedictorian Ethan Helm shakes the hand of Hillsboro Schools Superintendent while receiving his diploma during the Glencoe High School Graduation ceremony at Hillsboro Stadium on June 5, 2025. (John Lariviere/Hillsboro News Times)
Eduardo Aguilar shakes the hand of Hillsboro Schools Superintendent while receiving his diploma during the Glencoe High School Graduation ceremony at Hillsboro Stadium on June 5, 2025. (John Lariviere/Hillsboro News Times)
Jazelle Alfaro-Lopez shakes the hand of Hillsboro Schools Superintendent while receiving her diploma during the Glencoe High School Graduation ceremony at Hillsboro Stadium on June 5, 2025. (John Lariviere/Hillsboro News Times)
Lacy Ayres-Thorn shakes the hand of Hillsboro Schools Superintendent while receiving her diploma during the Glencoe High School Graduation ceremony at Hillsboro Stadium on June 5, 2025. (John Lariviere/Hillsboro News Times)
Jocelyn Bullock shakes the hand of Hillsboro Schools Superintendent while receiving her diploma during the Glencoe High School Graduation ceremony at Hillsboro Stadium on June 5, 2025. (John Lariviere/Hillsboro News Times)
Moises Cardenas Garcia shouts out to family during his introduction during the Glencoe High School Graduation ceremony at Hillsboro Stadium on June 5, 2025. (John Lariviere/Hillsboro News Times)
Sarahi De La Sancha waves to family after receiving her diploma during the Glencoe High School Graduation ceremony at Hillsboro Stadium on June 5, 2025. (John Lariviere/Hillsboro News Times)
Angel Garcia Gonzalez shakes hands with a faculty member after receiving his diploma during the Glencoe High School Graduation ceremony at Hillsboro Stadium on June 5, 2025. (John Lariviere/Hillsboro News Times)
Adan Magpantay reacts to cheers from family members after receiving his diploma during the Glencoe High School Graduation ceremony at Hillsboro Stadium on June 5, 2025. (John Lariviere/Hillsboro News Times)
Regan Neely salutes cheering family members as she receives her diploma during the Glencoe High School Graduation ceremony at Hillsboro Stadium on June 5, 2025. (John Lariviere/Hillsboro News Times)
Tristan Soderstrom strikes a pose as he introduces himself while receiving his diploma during the Glencoe High School Graduation ceremony at Hillsboro Stadium on June 5, 2025. (John Lariviere/Hillsboro News Times)
Senior members of the Glencoe Boys Soccer Team pose for a photo with their coach Tom Stephens (center back) prior to the Glencoe High School Graduation at Hillsboro Stadium on June 5, 2025. (John Lariviere/Hillsboro News Times)
Graduates (from left) Kaleb Friskey, Mia Mellom, Conlan Downey and Santiago Tronco pose for a photo prior to the Glencoe High School Graduation at Hillsboro Stadium on June 5, 2025. (John Lariviere/Hillsboro News Times)
Graduates (from left) Jayda Flowers, Daeda Radford and Schneiline Lawson pose for a photo prior to the Glencoe High School Graduation at Hillsboro Stadium on June 5, 2025. (John Lariviere/Hillsboro News Times)
Kara Finnigan (left) helps Kyah Snyder (right) adjust her tassel prior to the Glencoe High School Graduation at Hillsboro Stadium on June 5, 2025. (John Lariviere/Hillsboro News Times)
Leslie Cuellar Chavez (left) gets assistance from Sasha Morales Perez (right) with her cap prior to the Glencoe High School Graduation at Hillsboro Stadium on June 5, 2025. (John Lariviere/Hillsboro News Times)
Graduates shout out one last G-Pause in the opening of the Glencoe High School Graduation ceremony at Hillsboro Stadium on June 5, 2025. (John Lariviere/Hillsboro News Times)
Aviana Wilson waves to family during the opting of the Glencoe High School Graduation ceremony at Hillsboro Stadium on June 5, 2025. (John Lariviere/Hillsboro News Times)
Diego Alvarado Roldan proudly display his diploma while returning to his seat during the Glencoe High School Graduation ceremony at Hillsboro Stadium on June 5, 2025. (John Lariviere/Hillsboro News Times)
Breanna Huerta Cornelio is wrapped in the Mexican flag while returning to her seat after receiving her diploma during the Glencoe High School Graduation ceremony at Hillsboro Stadium on June 5, 2025. (John Lariviere/Hillsboro News Times)
Gracie Sadler shows off her diploma to family while returning to her seat during the Glencoe High School Graduation ceremony at Hillsboro Stadium on June 5, 2025. (John Lariviere/Hillsboro News Times)
Adriana Wilson (left) and Aviana Wilson (right) show off their diplomas during the Glencoe High School Graduation ceremony at Hillsboro Stadium on June 5, 2025. (John Lariviere/Hillsboro News Times)
Isabella Chavez (left) and Chloe Little (right) hold a photo of classmate Andrea Diaz Rojas in memory following the Glencoe High School Graduation ceremony at Hillsboro Stadium on June 5, 2025. (John Lariviere/Hillsboro News Times)
Esmerallda Gonzalez-Perea poses with family and bouquets of money following the Glencoe High School Graduation ceremony at Hillsboro Stadium on June 5, 2025. (John Lariviere/Hillsboro News Times)
Adan Magpantay poses for a photo with his cousin Levi following the Glencoe High School Graduation ceremony at Hillsboro Stadium on June 5, 2025. (John Lariviere/Hillsboro News Times)
Graduates Sarah Ramage (left) and Annika Greathouse (right) pose for a photo following the Glencoe High School Graduation ceremony at Hillsboro Stadium on June 5, 2025. (John Lariviere/Hillsboro News Times)
Photos from Glencoe High School’s Class of 2025 graduation June 5, 2025.