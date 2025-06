8/14 Swipe or click to see more

Lilly Glasscock (top left) shares a moment with her twin eight-year-old brothers, Elijah and Jayden, before Century High School’s graduation at Hillsboro Stadium. Besides Lilly taken part of her own graduation, her brothers, representing the Little Jags, will help begin the ceremony carrying 2035 flags, the year they will graduate from high school. (Jaime Valdez/Hillsboro News Times)