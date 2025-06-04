Published 2:28 pm Wednesday, June 4, 2025

September 30, 1957 – May 30, 2025 – Aloy David Loredo, 67, a resident of the Cornelius community passed away on May 30, 2025 at the Kaiser Westside Medical Center in Hillsboro.

Aloy was born on September 30, 1957 in West, Texas. He was the oldest of eight children, born to Cervando Loredo and Eva Hernandez. He was in West Texas until 1974 when his family moved to North Plains and he has lived in the area since.

He met his future wife, Maria Elena (Malena) Peña, while at a dance in Woodburn, 0R. they soon began dating and they Married on August 27, 1977 in Independence, OR. They made their home in Aloha until 1983 when they moved to the Forest Grove/Cornelius area. They had two daughters, Zandra and Andrea.

Aloy had worked in a variety of jobs all his life. He first stared working in the fields at a young age alongside his family. He then began working in the local cannery, then in various warehouses driving forklifts. He also had a job at Tektronix and Trus Joist.

He loved to dance and listen to music, Aloy had a radio on in every room in the house, with a wide variety of songs/stations. He collected vinyl records, was always looking for bargains at garage sales. He was great at BBQ loved his yard, and visiting with his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother (Cervando Jr. Loredo).

He is survived by his loving wife, Malena, two daughters and their spouses, Zandra and Brian Renfro of Hillsboro, Andrea and Timothy Irvine of Forest Grove, six siblings and three grandchildren.

The family is hosting a viewing at Duyck & VanDewHey Funeral Home on Thursday, June 5, 2025 from 2 pm to 5 pm. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and time.