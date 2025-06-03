Visit Local Farmers Markets Published 10:55 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Get out of the house and walk around in the sunshine while picking up fresh fruits and vegetables, flowers and crafts.

The Forest Grove Farmers Market Starts Wednesday, May 7 on Main Street and runs from 4 – 8 p.m. and the Cornelius Market will be on Fridays from 4 – 8 p.m. and begins June 6 at 1591 Adair Street. Run by Adelante Mujeres, the market provides an outlet for small farmers and food producers so that they may connect with the community by offering fresh, local goods.

Hillsboro has 3 markets in 2025. The Downtown Saturday Market on Main Street will be from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. You can pre-order via the What’s Good app and just pick up your goods or you can wander around and pick out your favorites. The Orenco Station Market is every Sunday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 6125 NE Cornell Road. The Reed’s Crossing Market is on first and third Wednesdays from 4:30 – 8 p.m. at 4065 SE 83rd Ave. and begins in June.

The Beaverton Farmers Market is the largest in the area and is held every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. across from the library on SW Hall Boulevard between 3rd and 5th Streets. Buy produce, flowers, baked goods and more. Parking can be tough to find, so get there early.

