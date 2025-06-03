Forest Grove house fire kills 9 cats Published 2:06 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

A fire in Forest Grove claimed the lives of nine cats and caused significant damage to a home Monday afternoon, according to Forest Grove Fire & Rescue.

Firefighters were dispatched around 3:13 p.m. June 2 to a reported house fire on D Street, arriving to find flames visible through a front window.

Crews knocked down the fire from outside before forcing entry through the front door. After extinguishing the bulk of the blaze inside, they discovered it had spread to the attic, which had been converted into a bedroom.

To access the upper level and help remove heat and smoke, firefighters used saws to cut holes in the roof. The fire was brought under control within about 30 minutes.

While battling the flames, firefighters searched the home for anyone who might have been trapped — no people were found inside, but 11 cats were located. Nine died from smoke inhalation, while two were taken to a local veterinary clinic for further care.

The home sustained severe damage, authorities said, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.