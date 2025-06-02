Hillsboro’s Walters Cultural Arts Center to close temporarily, reopen with new weekend hours Published 11:00 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

Hillsboro’s cultural arts center will be putting a temporary pause on operations this June — and returning with new hours.

The Walters Cultural Arts Center plans to close for maintenance from June 16 to June 20, the city of Hillsboro said in a release.

When things are back up and running, the center will follow a revised schedule, closing on Mondays and adding Saturday hours to “allow for more family programs and weekend classes,” according to city staff.

Here’s what the new hours will look like beginning June 23:

Closed Sunday and Monday

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

The faded red-stone building at 527 E. Main St., formerly a Lutheran church built in 1949, has served as a visual and performing arts center since the early 2000s — housing a 200-seat performance space, galleries and four classroom art studios.

Programming at the Walters spans creative classes for all ages, live performances, community dances, gallery exhibits, and artist receptions and events. The center is also available for private rentals such as weddings, parties, meetings, trainings and other special occasions.

Stay up to date on the closure and upcoming events at Hillsboro-Oregon.gov/Walters.