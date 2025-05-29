Washington County opens new Hillsboro Recovery Center for substance use treatment services Published 11:00 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

Starting this June, Washington County residents will have a new outlet for recovery services.

The Hillsboro Recovery Center officially opens its doors Sunday, June 2, at 5250 N.E. Elam Young Parkway, housing a range of providers to support people navigating substance use disorders and behavioral health needs.

The facility marks the first of two locations under Washington County’s Center for Addictions Triage and Treatment program, which emerged as a remedy to a longstanding dearth of inpatient facilities in the area — especially for those relying on publicly funded care. A second site in Beaverton is still under construction and expected to open in the fall.

In its initial opening, the Hillsboro center will welcome the Hawthorn Walk-In Center and Washington County Behavioral Health, both moving from across the parking lot into the newly renovated building. Run by LifeWorks NW, the Hawthorn provides urgent crisis intervention, behavioral health assessments and stabilization for people in the midst of mental health or substance use emergencies.

The full roster of services should be under one roof by July, including:

Solutions Group NW, focused on culturally specific outpatient services tailored to Latinx community members. The organization will offer counseling, peer support, medication management and problem gambling services — much of it delivered in Spanish — to help reduce barriers to care for underserved populations.

The Mental Health & Addiction Association of Oregon, operating a peer drop-in center designed to offer a welcoming, recovery-focused space for individuals and their loved ones.

Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center, providing on-site health care in coordination with other service providers — acknowledging that individuals navigating recovery often have additional medical needs.

Project Homeless Connect, delivering street outreach, shelter referrals and housing placement services to stabilize clients referred by other organizations at the center.

“Having these community supports all in one place will make it much easier for people to get holistic care for their mental health and substance use concerns,” Kristin Burke, project manager with Washington County Behavioral Health, said. “We are excited to take this innovative approach, bringing together multiple organizations to do what they do best in a coordinated manner under one roof.”

The Hillsboro Recovery Center cost $29 million, funded through a combination of opioid settlement funds, health care grants and Measure 110 dollars. Holst Architecture designed the remodeled facility, with renovation and construction led by R&H Construction. Advanced Tribal LLC also contributed to the project’s completion.