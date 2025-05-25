Jollibee confirms date for new Hillsboro restaurant Published 5:44 pm Sunday, May 25, 2025

Years in the making, the day is finally here: Jollibee is opening the doors to its first Oregon restaurant at the end of the month.

The Filipino fast-food icon debuts its newest location Friday, May 30, at 1951 N.W. 185th Ave. in Hillsboro’s Tanasbourne Village, a brand spokesperson confirmed with the News-Times.

Founded in the Philippines in 1978, Jollibee has built a cult following for its eclectic — and what some might consider eccentric — menu.

Its golden-fried Chickenjoy, often served with rice and dunked in silky gravy, has long been a headline-stealer. (USA Today recently crowned it the best fast-food fried chicken in the country.)

And while building signage teases crispy chicken sandwiches and sauced-up burgers, there’s more here than your standard drive-thru fare.

Filipino comfort staples like sweet-style spaghetti (yes, sweet) with sliced hot dogs and palabok — a garlicky noodle dish topped with hard-boiled egg and ground pork — offer a flavor detour from what you’d find at your ordinary fast-food joint.

It’s been a long wait for Oregonians eager to experience the international sensation, which operates more than 100 locations across North America and over 1,500 worldwide. News of Jollibee’s Hillsboro arrival first broke in 2022, when the company announced plans to take over the former Chevys Fresh Mex space.

The restaurant will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., offering dine-in, takeout and drive-thru service. Online ordering will be rolled out in the coming weeks.

Additional details about in-store promotions are expected soon, including giveaways for the first customers through the door during opening weekend.