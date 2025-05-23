With election wins in hand, Hillsboro school board members set to hit the ground running Published 5:00 am Friday, May 23, 2025

Hillsboro’s school board race is all but finalized, and the incoming leaders are ready to get to work.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 21, Yessica Hardin-Mercado, Katie Rhyne, Mark Watson and Nancy Thomas, who ran unopposed, are leading their respective races — two incumbents returning, and two newcomers joining the fold.

All four candidates ran as part of a coordinated slate and are on track for a clean sweep.

“I’m incredibly honored by the results and grateful to the voters who showed up and made their voices heard. I’m proud of the campaign we ran, one rooted in listening, community and the belief that every student deserves access to a strong, supportive and inclusive education,” said Hardin-Mercado, who currently leads the Position 1 race with 60.6% of the vote over Sidney S. Thompson.

Despite the win, Hardin-Mercado flagged concerns about voter turnout, which remains low at 18.6% across Washington County — though ballots are still being tabulated.

“When only a small percentage of the community participates in decisions that directly impact our schools, it raises an important challenge: How do we ensure more people feel connected to the process and see their voice as essential?” she said. “Strengthening civic engagement isn’t just about elections, it’s about trust. It’s about making space for people to be informed, involved and empowered year-round. That work doesn’t stop once the votes are counted and it’s something I’m committed to as I step into this new role.”

Incumbent Mark Watson is also on pace to return to the board, leading the Position 2 race with 59% of the vote, ahead of challenger Maureen Barnhart.

“We find ourselves in a challenging budget environment and trying to protect the classroom as much as we can,” Watson said. “I was proud to be able to work with our teachers union on our last contract. I was the board member assigned to bargaining. When you look at districts around our area and the way that they’ve had to cut, it doesn’t seem like we’re having to cut quite as deep.”

Watson added that he’s eager to continue pushing forward the district’s strategic plan — which he helped approve — focusing on college and career readiness, as well as “maximizing the student experience.”

“I’m proud I’ll be able to be around to see how well we do achieving those goals and hold the administration’s feet to the fire for being accountable for setting those goals and meeting them,” he said.

In Position 3, Nancy Thomas ran unopposed and will return to the board with 97.4% of the vote.

“Although I was shocked and somewhat uncomfortable that I ran unopposed, I am again thankful for the community trust in this vote,” Thomas said.

Thomas said she’s especially looking forward to continuing her legislative advocacy work with the Oregon School Boards Association on behalf of Hillsboro’s students — while also staying rooted in local conversations.

“There is no better time than right now to serve our community and our children,” she said.

Newcomer Katie Rhyne is also poised to win, leading Rebecca Descombes with 66.5%. Rhyne said her first priority will be building strong relationships across the district to better understand community needs and “learn what it takes for them to feel heard.”

“I will engage with community workforce representatives so that I can understand how to encourage the best opportunities and resources for our students. I want to talk to citizens and make them feel connected to (the district), even if they don’t have kids in school,” she said. “I’d like to hear from student leadership about their priorities, so that I don’t lose touch with the individuals who are being served by the district.”

According to the Washington County Elections Division, final results will be certified by June 16. Under Oregon law, ballots postmarked by Election Day can be counted if received within the following week.