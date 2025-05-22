Theatre in the Grove puts on killer comedy with ‘Arsenic and Old Lace’ Published 5:00 am Thursday, May 22, 2025

Theatre in the Grove is mixing up a fatal concoction this spring with an iconic dark comedy that’s equal parts murder and mirth.

“Arsenic and Old Lace,” a twisted tale laced with sinister charm and theatrical chaos, opens Friday, May 30, and runs select dates through Sunday, June 15, at the historic theater at 2028 Pacific Ave.

Set in 1940s Brooklyn, the story follows the Brewster sisters — a seemingly sweet duo with a particularly lethal recipe for elderberry wine. Their unsuspecting guests? Lonely old men who find “peace” in a poisoned pour.

Things unravel when the sisters’ nephew, a drama critic, stumbles into the family secret — just as his murderous brother and a nefarious plastic surgeon arrive with deadly intentions of their own.

“This cast is outrageously talented,” Alicia Turvin, the show’s director and longtime local theater collaborator, said. “They’ve completely leaned into the chaos, the charm and the creepiness that makes this play such a timeless favorite.”

Seating is limited, and tickets can be purchased at theatreinthegrove.org.