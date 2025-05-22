Reser Center for the Arts in Beaverton offering full menu of June performances Published 5:00 am Thursday, May 22, 2025

Even though summer doesn’t officially start until June 20, the Patricia Reser Center for the Arts is in summertime mode with a full slate of performances that will satisfy just about any audience member. Tickets for performances are available at thereser.org.

Legends of Drag

At 6 p.m. June 6, the Reser presents the beginning of a monthlong celebration of drag programming in conjunction with Pride Month. “Take a walk down the memory lane of Portland’s iconic Queens Darcelle XV and Poison Waters, and be delighted by memorable costumes, wigs, ephemera, and more,” according to the Reser website. The event is free and part of Beaverton’s First Friday programming.

Wisdom of the Queen

At 6 p.m. June 11, drag queen Poison Waters will perform at a free event at the Reser entitled “Wisdom of the Queen: An insightful journey with Portland Famous Poison Waters.” Waters will explain her “adventurous” steps to stardom. She’ll also share stories about the iconic Darcelle XV. This event is open to the public, with reserved ticket, and will take place in The Lab.

Oregon International Ballet Academy

At 7 p.m. June 14 and 15, the Oregon International Ballet Academy will present a 10th anniversary celebration featuring Ye Li’s premier work and “Sleeping Beauty.” Several alumni from the academy will be on hand for this special event. Tickets start at $33.50.

After the Revolution

At 7 p.m. June 20, the Reser and 45th Parallel present the story and music of composers Chen Yi and Zhou Long. According to the Reser website, the two have been on a journey from the forced labor camps of China’s Cultural Revolution to the United States. The program will mix western and eastern music and instruments with commentary by the composers. Tickets start at $29.50.

Portland Sage Singers

At 7:30 p.m. June 26, the Portland Sage Singers present “It’s our Time.” In its inaugural concert, the Portland Sage Singers presents “an evening of music and stories extolling the simple, and not so simple, joys of elderhood,” the Reser website said. “Songs of empowerment include iconic singer/songwriter Holly Near’s powerful ‘I Ain’t Afraid’ and Labi Siffre’s ‘Something Inside So Strong.’” Tickets start at $25.

Ballet Folklorico Academia Gabriela

At noon, June 29, Ballet Folklorico Academia Gabriela presents “El Fuego Nuevo: Deseos del Corazon,” a vibrant celebration of the rich history of Mexico and cultural heritage. Tickets start at $24.50.