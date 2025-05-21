Westview, Tigard’s Oelke headline local contingent at 6A state golf championships Published 9:18 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Tigard’s Jennings Oelke gave it his all, but in the end his all simply wasn’t good enough to upend Lake Oswego’s Drew Woolworth who ultimately ran away with the individual competition at the OSAA 6A Boys State Golf Championships held at the OGA Golf Course on May 19-20, in Woodburn.

After a 1-under par 71 left Oelke four shots behind after Monday’s opening round, the Tiger senior shot a 4-under par 32 on the front nine of Tuesday’s second round in an effort to close the gap. But it wasn’t to be, as Woolworth matched Oelke’s front nine 32 on his way to eight birdies in the first 13 holes, a final round 66, and an 11-under part total to finish eight shots clear of his nearest competition.

Oelke got it to 5-under Tuesday through 13 holes, but faltered with three bogies down the stretch to finish with a second round 70 and two-day total of 3-under for solo second.

“It was a tough day out there, especially with the wind, but it was a really fun battle,” Oelke said. “I didn’t finish the way I would’ve liked, but I felt like I played pretty good.”

Oelke regularly plays with Woolworth as part of Three Rivers League competition and was aware of his firepower, but even with that knowledge, couldn’t help but be impressed by his display Tuesday afternoon.

“I don’t remember the hole but I think it was 12, and he hit it out there 350 (yards) and I knew it was going to be really tough,” Oelke said. “I knew it was a lot of work to get four shots back on him.”

Woolworth’s win was his second straight, and his 11-under par score tied the all-time state tournament record held by Crescent Valley’s David Crowell.

“It feels great to repeat,” Woolworth said. “The whole week leading up to it, I was just sticking to what I’ve been doing. I knew I could come out here and shoot two low scores, so I was happy with what I did.”

Lake Oswego won the team competition, while Tigard – consisting of Oelke, Luke Barney 162, Quinton Bailey 155, Jake Barney 161 and Tucker Fox 182 – finished fifth, 10 shots behind. Oelke said he was as focused on the team battle as he was individual, which left him further disappointed, but in the end satisfied with his and his team’s effort.

“I would have loved to win individual and team, but I didn’t really care about the individual as much as the team aspect,” Oelke said. “But second place is still pretty good.”

Westview finished second and along with Central Catholic posted the tournament’s lowest team score with a second day total of 298, with Alex Yang leading the way with a second round 71, followed by Jake Rodgers (73), Alex Lim (77) and Kenton Docktor (77).

Westview head coach Alex Ely was obviously pleased with his team’s performance.

“This is great,” Ely said. “We finished fourth last year and third the year before that, but we’ve got a young team and we’ve got one more year with this group, and I think they’re really close to their potential.”

The coach attributed his team’s success to preparation, along with a strong mental approach.

“It’s about controlling your emotions and making good decisions,” Ely said. “I told the boys all week that this is a real target golf course, so pick good targets and stay patient. Yesterday was really hard with the weather, but today was different and the guys shot 298, so I couldn’t be more pleased.”

Yang finished third individually with a 1-over par total of 145.

“I played good,” Yang said. “It hasn’t been the best season, but this was my best round of the year, so it was nice to see some results.”

The junior played alongside Woolworth and Oelke, and couldn’t help but be impressed by what he saw.

“Jennings (Oelke) and Drew (Woolworth) played amazing, and Drew was basically unstoppable,” Yang said. “It was very humbling, but I think I played well.”

He was also impressed by his teammates who together did what he knew they were capable of.

“Not surprised at all,” Yang said. “We all did our part and I think we all played well. We should all be proud.”

And all four of the Wildcats’ scorers this week will return next season, which has Ely excited for what’s to come.

“My goal has been to build a program and a philosophy that really gets the kids to where they want to go,” Ely said. “So, for the last three years we’ve done great. I’m ecstatic going into next year.”

Joining Lake Oswego, Westview and Tigard in the top-five was Central Catholic who finished third, and Lakeridge who was fourth.

Jesuit placed sixth, Sherwood and Mountainside eighth, and Glencoe ninth amongst the local contingent.

Sherwood freshman Hudson O’Connell tied for fourth individually with a 2-over par 146; Jesuit’s Jack Harrington and Mountainside sophomore Cisse Noriyasu tied for seventh at 148; and Glencoe’s Owen Irving and Mountainside’s Kai Hang tied for 10th at 149.

Forest Grove’s Zaik Shirts finished in 52nd with a two day total of 164.