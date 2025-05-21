Man convicted of sexually assaulting 2 teenage girls in Washington County Published 4:19 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

A Portland man has been convicted of sexually abusing two teenage girls in Washington County, local prosecutors said Tuesday, May 20.

Ryan Michael Hancock, 23, was found guilty May 9 of first-degree rape, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, first-degree sexual abuse and three counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

According to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, Hancock was 18 when he met a 15-year-old girl at a party in August 2020. He provided her with alcohol and later took her to his car, where he raped her.

The victim disclosed the assault to a friend the following day — later informing family members and Hillsboro police in 2021.

In a separate case in March 2022, Hancock drove to a 17-year-old girl’s home and convinced her to get into his car. Authorities said he and a friend drove her to a park and pressured her to drink alcohol and smoke marijuana. Hancock then sexually assaulted her and refused to let her leave.

During the assault, the victim was able to text a friend for help, who later arrived at the park and saw her exiting Hancock’s car, according to the district attorney’s office.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and urge anyone with information about Hancock to contact law enforcement.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 30.