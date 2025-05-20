Hardin-Mercado, Watson, Rhyne, Thomas pull ahead in initial Hillsboro school board election results Published 8:08 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the 10 p.m. May 20 election results.

More than half of Hillsboro’s school board seats were on the ballot this year, and early results suggest a mix of new and familiar faces may be headed to the boardroom.

As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, May 20, Yessica Hardin-Mercado, Mark Watson, Katie Rhyne and Nancy Thomas, running unopposed, lead in their respective races for school board positions in the May 2025 election.

In the race for Position 1, two newcomers are vying for the seat. Hardin-Mercado currently leads with 60% of the vote, followed by Sidney S. Thompson at 40.4%. The winner will serve a four-year term and succeed outgoing board member Erika Lopez.

Incumbent Watson leads the race for Position 2 with 59% of the vote, followed by challenger Maureen Barnhart with 39.9%.

Position 3 incumbent Nancy Thomas, who is running unopposed, holds 97.4% of the vote.

For Position 6, newcomer Rhyne is ahead with 66.1%, followed by Rebecca Descombes at 32.7%. The seat was vacated by Monique Ward and will be filled by the election winner.

According to the Washington County Elections Division, results will be certified by June 16. So far, ballot returns show a turnout of approximately 12.7%, though not all ballots have been tabulated. Oregon law allows ballots postmarked on Election Day to be counted if received within the following week.