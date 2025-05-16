FROM THE EDITOR: The Hillsboro News-Times is getting a new look Published 5:00 am Friday, May 16, 2025

Dear readers,

Our website is getting a new look. Starting May 16, 2025, the Hillsboro News-Times website will debut a cleaner, more streamlined design while maintaining all the content you know and love.

You’ll still have access to your favorite features, including the eEdition — an exact replica of the print version — along with tools to manage subscriptions, place classified ads, comment on stories, sign up for newsletters, and stay up-to-date with the latest breaking news.

As we implement these changes, you may notice more frequent requests to enter your username and password — or, in some cases, fewer requests. These adjustments are temporary as we fine-tune the system.

Please note: During this transition, our archives of past stories will be temporarily unavailable.

We are working on moving our years of coverage to the new website.

We appreciate your patience during this exciting time of transition.

If you need assistance with your digital subscription, please contact 503-620-9797 or email subscriptions@forestgrovenewstimes.com.

Thank you!