Federal funds fuel major taxiway project at Hillsboro Airport Published 4:30 am Friday, May 16, 2025

Millions in federal dollars are being directed toward upgrades at Hillsboro Airport to ease delays and accommodate growing air traffic.

On Wednesday, May 14, Oregon lawmakers announced $22.7 million in federal airport improvement grants for seven airports statewide from the Federal Aviation Administration — $3.14 million of which was allocated to the Port of Portland for work in Hillsboro.

The funding will support construction of a new 1,300-foot crossfield taxiway, dubbed Taxiway K, designed to improve safety and efficiency at the north end of the airfield. The new strip will connect two taxiways and enhance access to a main runway, according to Port documents.

The project stems from the 2018 Hillsboro Airport Master Plan Update, which outlined long-term priorities tied to general aviation growth and regional development.

“Reconstructing and adding taxiways at PDX and Hillsboro Airport is vital to maintaining the transportation system that our region relies on,” Curtis Robinhold, Port of Portland executive director, said in a release. “We appreciate the continued support of Senators Wyden and Merkley on projects that help to ensure safe and efficient operations at our airports.”

The addition of the taxiway is bundled into a project with the reconstruction of Taxiway B and the installation of new safety lighting at the Hillsboro Airport, scheduled to run from May through September.

The project marks yet another development underway at the airport, falling in line with recent news of a planned 13-acre business hangar campus on the eastern edge of the airfield, expected to break ground in early 2026.

Hillsboro Airport is the second busiest in the state, according to the Port, with more than 25 businesses operating on the premises.