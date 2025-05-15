Tail-wagging showdown: 18th annual K-9 trials back in Hillsboro Published 4:30 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

Washington County’s four-pawed contest of skill is uncaging another year of flying fur and unleashed excitement.

The 18th annual Washington County K-9 Trials returns Saturday, May 17, to Hillsboro Stadium, 4450 N.E. Century Blvd., in a free, family-friendly event hosted by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff’s Office Foundation.

Police dogs and their handlers will go head-to-head for bragging rights — and a trophy — in a friendly competition that also offers the public a chance to learn more about the vital role K-9 units play in keeping communities safe.

This year’s lineup of events includes an area search, agility course, suspect apprehension, fastest dog and handler protection — each designed to showcase the specialized skills K-9 units develop through rigorous training.

Medals will be awarded to the top three finishers in each event based on fastest time, and an overall winner will be named based on a point system.

Spectators are welcome to arrive early for a community and vendor fair starting at 10 a.m., with the main competition beginning at 11 a.m. After the trials, attendees will have a chance to meet the dogs and their handlers during a post-event meet-and-greet.

Food and drinks will also be available for purchase.

Attendees are asked to leave pets at home — though service animals are welcome.

For more information, visit bit.ly/K9Trials.