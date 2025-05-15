Oregon high school baseball state tournament bracketology 2025

Published 12:00 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

By Austin White

Sam Smith (Staff photo: Austin White)

Oregon high school baseball is coming down to the wire with less than 10 days to go until rankings are frozen.

With that in mind, we take a look at which teams are currently in position to make the postseason if the season were to end today using the playoff qualifications outlined by the OSAA.

Class 6A is a 32-team bracket while the rest of the classifications look a little different. Class 5A will have 16 teams while 4A will use a play-in system to find its 16 teams. Class 3A is still a 20-team format and 2A/1A is still its normal 22-team field.

Rankings for 4A will freeze first on Monday, May 19 to allow for the play-in games to be held. Class 6A, 3A and 2A/1A will freeze on Thursday, May 22 and 5A will freeze Saturday, May 24.

For this exercise, league ties were broken first with head-to-head competition, then OSAA rankings (plus a few judgement calls from time to time).

Here’s the latest projection of what the tournament fields look like for the 6A-2A/1A baseball season.

Latest update: May 15, 10:30 a.m.

Class 6A

Autobids (3 per league)

PIL: Ida B. Wells, Grant, Lincoln

Metro: Jesuit, Sunset, Aloha

Pacific: McMinnville, Sherwood, Forest Grove

Mt. Hood: Central Catholic, Sandy, Barlow

Three Rivers: West Linn, Tualatin, Lake Oswego

Central Valley: South Salem, Sprague, West Salem

Southwest: Roseburg, North Medford, Grants Pass

At large (11)

Sheldon

Clackamas

South Medford

Willamette

Nelson

Lakeridge

Westview

Tigard

Newberg

Century

Beaverton

Next five out: Oregon City, McDaniel, Glencoe, Mountainside, Reynolds

The field

No. 32 Beaverton at No. 1 South Salem

No. 17 Barlow at No. 16 South Medford

No. 25 Aloha at No. 8 McMinnville

No. 24 Forest Grove at No. 9 Sunset

No. 28 Lincoln at No. 5 Sherwood

No. 21 Lake Oswego at No. 12 North Medford

No. 20 Willamette at No. 13 Clackamas

No. 29 Newberg at No. 4 Roseburg

No. 30 Century at No. 3 Central Catholic

No. 19 Sprague at No. 14 Ida B. Wells

No. 22 Lakeridge at No. 11 Sandy

No. 27 Westview at No. 6 Tualatin

No. 26 Tigard at No. 7 Jesuit

No. 23 Nelson at No. 10 Sheldon

No. 18 Grants Pass at No. 15 Grant

No. 31 West Salem at No. 2 West Linn

  • Moved Aloha from No. 24 to 25, Westview from No. 25 to 27, Tigard from No. 27 to 26 and Forest Grove from No. 26 to 24 to avoid Aloha-Sunset and Tigard-Tualatin league matchups.
  • Swapped Nelson and Lakeridge to avoid Nelson-Sandy league matchup.

Class 5A

Autobids

NWOC (4): Wilsonville, Canby, La Salle Prep, Hood River Valley

Midwestern (3): Thurston, Crater, North Eugene

Mid-Willamette (4): West Albany, Corvallis, Dallas, Silverton

Intermountain (3): Ridgeview, Summit, Bend

At large (2)

Central

Putnam

Next five out: Mountain View, Churchill, Hillsboro, Crescent Valley, Eagle Point

The field

No. 16 North Eugene at No. 1 Wilsonville

No. 9 Hood River Valley at No. 8 West Albany

No. 12 Bend at No. 5 La Salle Prep

No. 13 Central at No. 4 Ridgeview

No. 14 Dallas at No. 3 Canby

No. 11 Silverton at No. 6 Summit

No. 10 Corvallis at No. 7 Crater

No. 15 Putnam at No. 2 Thurston

  • Moved West Albany from No. 9 to 8 as projected league champion.
  • Swapped Putnam and North Eugene to avoid Putnam-Wilsonville and North Eugene-Thurston league matchups.
  • Swapped Corvallis and Hood River Valley to avoid Corvallis-West Albany league matchup.

Class 4A

Autobids (2 per league)

Cowapa: Scappoose, St. Helens

Tri-Valley: The Dalles, Molalla

Oregon West: Newport, Philomath

Sky Em: Marist Catholic, Junction City

Skyline: Henley, Hidden Valley

Greater Oregon: Pendleton, La Grande

Play-in teams (third place + two at large)

Tillamook (Cowapa)

Gladstone (Tri-Valley)

Stayton (Oregon West)

Marshfield (Sky Em)

Phoenix (Skyline)

Baker (Greater Oregon)

North Bend

Estacada

Next five out: North Marion, Seaside, Cottage Grove, Cascade, Crook County

Play-in field

Top four seeds host, shortest distance to travel is the No. 1 priority in seeding teams 5-8 for play-in games.

No. 8 Estacada at No. 1 North Bend

No. 7 Baker at No. 2 Tillamook

No. 6 Gladstone at No. 3 Marshfield

No. 5 Stayton at No. 4 Phoenix

Class 3A

Autobids

Special District 1 (3): Warrenton, Horizon Christian, Banks

Special District 2 (3): Burns, McLoughlin, Vale

Special District 3 (3): Blanchet Catholic, Taft, Santiam Christian

Mountain Valley (2): Sisters, La Pine

Far West (2): South Umpqua, Glide

Southern Oregon (2): Cascade Christian, North Valley

At large (5)

Lakeview

Yamhill-Carlton

Creswell

Brookings-Harbor

Douglas

Next five out: Pleasant Hill, Umatilla, Joseph, Corbett, Valley Catholic

The field

No. 16/17 winner at No. 1 Blanchet Catholic

No. 17 Brookings-Harbor at No. 16 Creswell

No. 9 Santiam Christian at No. 8 Burns

No. 13/20 winner at No. 4 Sisters

No. 20 Banks at No. 13 Vale

No. 12 La Pine at No. 5 North Valley

No. 15/18 winner at No. 2 Cascade Christian

No. 18 Glide at No. 15 Yamhill-Carlton

No. 10 McLoughlin at No. 7 South Umpqua

No. 14/19 winner at No. 3 Warrenton

No. 19 Douglas at No. 14 Lakeview

No. 11 Horizon Christian at No. 6 Taft

  • Moved Burns from No. 11 to 8 as projected league champion.
  • Swapped McLoughlin and Santiam Christian to avoid McLoughlin-Burns league matchup.

Class 2A/1A

Autobids

Special District 1 (2): Clatskanie, Knappa

Special District 2 (2): Kennedy, Country Christian

Special District 3 (3): Regis, Culver, Monroe

Special District 4 (2): Myrtle Point, Reedsport

Special District 5 (2): Umpqua Valley Christian, Lowell

Special District 6 (3): Lost River, Illinois Valley, Crosspoint Christian

Special District 7 (4): Irrigon, Union, Grant Union, Heppner

At large (4)

St. Paul

Portland Christian

Oakridge

Crosshill Christian

Next five out: Toledo, Gaston, Stanfield, Central Linn, Bandon

The field

No. 16/17 winner at No. 1 Umpqua Valley Christian

No. 17 Portland Christian at No. 16 Lost River

No. 9 St. Paul at No. 8 Monroe

No. 12/21 winner at No. 5 Myrtle Point

No. 21 Illinois Valley at No. 12 Regis

No. 13/20 winner at No. 4 Clatskanie

No. 20 Grant Union at No. 13 Country Christian

No. 14/19 winner at No. 3 Knappa

No. 19 Crosshill Christian at No. 14 Union

No. 11/22 winner at No. 6 Reedsport

No. 22 Crosspoint Christian at No. 11 Irrigon

No. 10 Lowell at No. 7 Culver

No. 15/18 winner at No. 2 Kennedy

No. 18 Oakridge at No. 15 Heppner

  • Moved Lost River from No. 17 to 16 as projected league champion.
  • Swapped Grant Union and Crosshill Christian to avoid Grant Union-Union league matchup.

