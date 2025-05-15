‘Luna’ lights the way in Forest Grove High School’s final play of the school year Published 1:30 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

1 of 2

Forest Grove High School will wrap up its 2025 drama season with a story of friendship and finding home.

“Luna” kicks off the final production of the year with a 7 p.m. performance Friday, May 16, in the Ellen Stevens Auditorium, located at 1401 Nichols Lane in Forest Grove.

A play for children of all ages by Ramón Esquivel, “Luna” centers on Soledad — a young girl and the daughter of migrant farmworkers. Her family moves often, following the harvest from place to place and leaving Soledad to start over again.

With every move, she finds herself in unfamiliar classrooms, surrounded by kids who already know one another. Making friends feels out of reach. Soledad instead turns inward, finding solace in books, in the stars and in Luna: the moon and her only constant in an ever-shifting world.

She shares her dreams, fears and joy with Luna. They invent games, trade inside jokes and dance beneath the sky. Then Soledad meets Frida and Emilio, two classmates who seem just as alone as she is.

Encouraged by Luna, Soledad steps beyond her comfort zone. The choice sets her on an emotional journey that tests her relationship with Luna, her parents and the fragile new friendships she hopes to grow.

“This is a play for all ages,” Juliet Prosser, theatre teacher and drama director for Forest Grove High School, said. “Audiences will enjoy this bilingual play about the question, ‘How do I make, and hold on to, a good friend?’”

Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. May 16 and May 23, with 2 p.m. matinees May 17, 18, 24 and 25.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and children, available at the door or online at fghsvikingtheatre.ludus.com.